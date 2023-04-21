The Pop Group founder and frontman Mark Stewart dies at the age of 62

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Stewart, founding member and frontman of The Pop Group, has died at the age of 62, his record label has announced.

The singer died in the early hours of Friday, according to a statement released by Mute Records.

Stewart was described as a “dear friend, fellow agitator and creative force of nature” with a “hugely confident and dominating presence” that was coupled with a “warm and sensitive nature”.

The artist and political activist founded rock band The Pop Group in 1977 as a teenager in Bristol, along with John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager and Bruce Smith.

“Knowing Mark, working with him, laughing with him and thinking with him was like nothing else,” the statement from Mute read.

“His hugely confident and dominating presence was coupled with a sensitive, warm, creative, curious, intelligent and hilarious nature – traits that were often hidden upon first meeting this towering tour de force.

“He was always, vocally, on the side of the oppressed, and did all he could to ensure people were treated correctly.

“He questioned every single thing that was said and, in his political beliefs and in support of others, Mark was not just looking out for the underdog, he was intent that everyone got a voice, everyone got a chance. Oppression is the enemy.”

The statement added that Stewart’s family has requested privacy at this time.