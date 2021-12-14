British Airways creates short-haul Gatwick subsidiary

The airline will operate under the British Airways name but will exist as an ‘entirely separate entity’, the firm said.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 14 December 2021
British Airways has confirmed it will launch a short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick
(PA Archive)

It will start flying in March 2022.

Today is a landmark moment for British Airways

Sean Doyle, BA

The vast majority of British Airways’ short-haul flights from the West Sussex airport have been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended

The company previously said the flights were loss-making even before the virus crisis, and they would only restart if there was “a competitive and sustainable operating cost base”.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: “Today is a landmark moment for British Airways.

“The creation of a new British Airways short-haul organisation means Gatwick customers will benefit from access to a premium service from the UK’s flag carrier at competitive prices.

“We are looking forward to bringing a short-haul network back to Gatwick, with a fantastic flying team in place, to serve our customers from London’s second hub airport, which we feel sure will be a success.”

