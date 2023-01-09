Two British men missing in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two British men have gone missing in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has said.

The families of both the UK nationals are being supported, said a statement released on Monday.

Ukrainian police said the men, aged 28 and 48, were doing voluntary work and were last seen on Friday heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, the BBC reported.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesman said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.”