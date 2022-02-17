Man killed in Sydney shark attack ‘was British expat’
Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist ‘loved the water’ and was an experienced diving instructor.
A swimmer killed in a shark attack in Australia has been named locally as a British man.
Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist “loved the water” and was an experienced diving instructor.
It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and was engaged to be married.
New South Wales Police told the PA news agency the search for his remains would continue at sunrise on Friday.
Emergency services were called to Little Bay at around 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.
Della Ross, the victim’s friend, was among those paying tribute.
She told broadcaster 7News: “Everything that is connected to Simon, to me is connected to the ocean.
“The news hit us like a truck because he is really one of the people that makes this earth better.”
Witness Kris Linto said the swimmer was in the water when the shark “came and attacked him vertically”.
He told Nine News TV: “We heard a yell and then turned around, it looked like a car just landed in the water, big splash.”
Lucky Phrachnanh, from New South Wales state ambulance, said the victim “suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack”, adding there was nothing paramedics could do when they arrived at the scene.
The incident is believed to be the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.