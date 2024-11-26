Four bodies recovered and three more people rescued in search for yacht tourists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Four bodies have been recovered and three more people have been rescued as the search continues for missing tourists, including two Britons, aboard a yacht that sank in the Red Sea.

The Sea Story was carrying 44 people, including 31 foreign nationals from the UK, the US, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland, when it was struck by a large wave on Monday.

The governor of the Red Sea, Amr Hanafi, said in a statement that nine people are still missing.

The identity of those who have been recovered from the water is unknown, he added.

The Foreign Office said consular support is being provided to “a number of British nationals and their families” after the vessel capsized south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam.

The Irish national who was on board is “OK”, foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin said.

Mr Hanafi said those who had previously been rescued were in good health.

The Sea Story had its last safety inspection in March, the governor said.

In a statement, he added that according to those on board the ship, a large wave was the reason the vessel capsized, and some were inside cabins which meant they could not get out.

A distress call was made from the yacht shortly before dawn on Monday.

The vessel had left Marsa Alam for a five-day trip.

Mr Hanafi ruled out any technical defect on the ship, saying all required licences had been obtained.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

The yacht was operated by Dive Pro Liveaboard, based in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada.

The company said it has no information on the matter.

Rescue operations are being co-ordinated by the Egyptian military and the Red Sea Governorate.

Armed forces aircraft were deployed as part of the response.

Marsa Alam is a popular destination for tourists on diving holidays as it is near large areas with coral reefs.

Three Britons died in June last year when the diving boat they were on burst into flames off Marsa Alam.

The fire was caused by a suspected electrical fault.