Duke of Cambridge receives 'winning kiss' from Kate after charity polo victory

Kate handed out the helmet trophies and other awards before posing with all the players for a group photograph.

Tony Jones
Wednesday 06 July 2022 17:38
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (James Manning/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duke of Cambridge received a winning kiss from his wife after his polo team were victorious in a fundraising tournament that netted £1 million for the couple’s charities.

William and Kate kissed on both cheeks as the duchess presented the prizes after the Royal Charity Polo Cup staged in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.

The couple even brought their new black cocker spaniel Orla to the event, and the dog was seen running around enjoying the summer sunshine.

The Duke of Cambridge in action (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

When the duchess presented the duke with an imitation Samurai warrior’s helmet – from the Japanese sponsors of the tournament – the duke said “wow” and returned to the podium with his fellow players from the US Polo Assn team.

Playing with the duke was James Harper, who has been named as captain of the England team for the match against Uruguay for the Coronation Cup at Guards later in July.

During the presentations, the MC described William as playing a defensive role with his team who beat the BP Polo and Monterosso Vikings teams.

Organisers said the event had raised a million pounds for good causes like London’s Air Ambulance Charity, the homeless organisation the Passage and the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

