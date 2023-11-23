Lord Cameron visiting Israel following announcement of truce in war with Hamas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron is visiting Israel following the announcement of a truce in the war with Hamas.

The former prime minister arrived in Israel amid uncertainty about when the pause in the fighting will begin.

The agreement for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza appears to have hit a last-minute snag.

A senior Israeli official said it would not take effect before Friday, a day later than originally expected.

The deal will see the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, with Palestinian prisoners expected to be freed by Tel Aviv.

The lull in the fighting is also expected to clear the way for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza to ease the suffering of citizens who have been bombarded and besieged by Israel as it takes on Hamas in response to the October 7 atrocities.

The Foreign Secretary visited Kibbutz Be’eri, scene of some of the worst violence during the Hamas assault.

Lord Cameron’s visit comes a day after he met counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries – including the Palestinian Authority – at Lancaster House in London to discuss the Middle East crisis.

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia and Nigeria, as well as the secretary general of the League of Arab States and the ambassador of Qatar, attended the event.

Lord Cameron said the group discussed how to use the planned pause in the Israel-Hamas fighting to consider “how we can build a peaceful future which provides security for Israel but also peace and stability for the Palestinian people”.

But until the truce is implemented, Israel has said it will continue to target Hamas in Gaza.