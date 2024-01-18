King is ‘fine’ and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’, Camilla says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen has said the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla was on a solo visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery on Thursday to open its new Safe Space, an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.

Asked about the King by the Lord Provost, she replied: “He’s fine, thank-you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

The King, who is at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is preparing for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the news on Wednesday just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace revealed the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.

The 75-year-old monarch, who acceded to the throne 16 months ago, will be admitted to hospital next week.

Camilla appeared cheery, adopting the keep calm and carry on approach often associated with the late Queen.

Lord Provost David Cameron was among a group of officials who greeted Camilla on her arrival at the gallery.

They included Suzanne Jacob, chief executive of domestic abuse charity SafeLives which is behind the Safe Space initiative, and Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott.

The Queen, who last visited the gallery with the King in 2021 – met the team which has been trained to obtain the venue’s Safe Space status as well as other SafeLives representatives.

She was introduced to artist Shelagh Swanson, who has created artwork inspired by her experiences of surviving domestic abuse.

The art will be visible both internally and externally, to signify the venue as a safe space location.

Camilla concluded her visit by officially unveiling Swanson’s artwork in memory of survivors and those lost to domestic abuse.