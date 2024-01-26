Camilla seen leaving private hospital where King had enlarged prostate procedure
Charles was seen entering The London Clinic on Friday morning with Camilla at his side.
The Queen has been seen leaving the The London Clinic after visiting the King who underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Her car was seen driving to the rear entrance of the hospital at 6.34pm and Camilla was then seen leaving the hospital in the back seat of the car just before 8pm.
The Queen told people inside The London Clinic earlier on Friday that the King was “doing well” after the procedure.
Charles was spotted entering the private hospital on Friday morning with Camilla at his side – the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for following abdominal surgery.
Camilla appeared to be in good spirits when she first left the premises at 3.10pm, as she smiled at reporters before getting into a car.