Camilla seen leaving private hospital where King had enlarged prostate procedure

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen has been seen leaving the The London Clinic after visiting the King who underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Her car was seen driving to the rear entrance of the hospital at 6.34pm and Camilla was then seen leaving the hospital in the back seat of the car just before 8pm.

The Queen told people inside The London Clinic earlier on Friday that the King was “doing well” after the procedure.

Charles was spotted entering the private hospital on Friday morning with Camilla at his side – the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for following abdominal surgery.

Camilla appeared to be in good spirits when she first left the premises at 3.10pm, as she smiled at reporters before getting into a car.