Queen enjoys day at the races with the family

The going was good for the Queen, who enjoyed a family day-out at the races as punters packed the stands for the Cheltenham festival.

Camilla, who is a keen horse racing fan, joined her children and other close relatives at the biggest week in the jump racing calendar.

Known to love a flutter on the horses, the Queen took her place in the royal box after arriving at the Cheltenham racecourse and walking past racegoers who stopped to watch her pass.

Zara and Mike Tindall were already in the exclusive spot overlooking the course, as were the Queen’s son Tom Parker Bowles, daughter Laura Lopes and her husband Harry, alongside Camilla’s nephew Sir Ben Elliot.

The Queen is a regular at the Cheltenham festival and an honorary member of the Jockey Club which runs the major sporting event.

Also among the guests in the royal box were Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, and Camilla’s friend and official Queen’s Companion, Lady Sarah Keswick.

The day was billed as Style Wednesday by festival organisers, with racegoers encouraged to wear sustainable fashion.

The Queen wore an Anna Valentine ensemble – brown suede skirt, matching leopard print shirt and a dark green cashmere coat, with a wide brimmed Lock & Co hat.

Among the punters were a number of celebrities including Aston Villa and England footballer Tyrone Mings and magician and gameshow presenter Stephen Mulhern.