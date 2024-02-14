Camilla tours ‘fantastic’ art studios after daughter’s recommendation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen indulged her love of art when she toured a building housing art studios – thanks to a recommendation from her daughter.

Camilla visited the workspaces and met an eclectic mix of painters, sculptors and modern artists after Laura Lopes told her about the “fantastic” Kindred Studios in west London she had seen during an open day.

Meanwhile, the King has returned to Sandringham after spending just over 24 hours at his London home, Clarence House.

It is thought Charles visited the capital for his latest bout of cancer treatment following the announcement of his diagnosis last week.

Camilla is expected to remain in London because she is hosting a reception to mark the 100th anniversary of the Poppy Factory on Thursday.

It was Laura who told me about this, she said it was so fantastic -'You've got to have a look' Camilla

As she walked around Kindred Studios, previously used as accommodation by a homeless charity, the Queen told one artist: “It was Laura who told me about this, she said it was so fantastic -‘You’ve got to have a look’.”

Among the works on display in the entrance hall were imaginatively quirky pieces by Cordelia Plunket, mother of Camilla’s equerry, Major Ollie Plunket.

Plunket uses taxidermy to recreate scenes from popular culture, and the Queen marvelled at a recreation of the famous Beatles Abbey Road album cover, with the Fab Four replaced with 12in high figures with bird heads.

“You’ve got Ringo here, and George,” said Camilla as she peered at the work through the glass case.

Another piece replicated artist Tracey Emin’s My Bed, which the Queen recognised, complete with a bird asleep under a miniature duvet and detritus on the floor.

The artist said later: “All of my work is based on iconic moments in time, whether it’s music or film or fashion, and I work exclusively with ethically-sourced animals.

“And basically my whole thing is to bring a little bit of humour back into taxidermy – it makes it a little bit less scary – and try and put a smile on people’s faces and give life back to these wonderful animals.”