Camilla to miss ceremonial welcome during Qatari state visit

The Queen is to miss the ceremonial welcome during the Qatari state visit after suffering significantly diminished reserves of energy following her chest infection.

Doctors have urged Camilla, 77, to take time to rest and recover fully because of the lingering effects of the illness, which she contracted a month ago following her long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa.

The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his wife to the UK on Tuesday during the traditional formal welcome outdoors on Horse Guards Parade.

Kate is taking part in her first state visit since her cancer diagnosis as part of her gradual return to public duties.

The princess will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, with William in London, and accompany them to the parade ground to meet the waiting King and senior government figures.

Charles, Kate, William and their guests will afterwards take part in a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace, attend a lunch and visit a Picture Gallery exhibition in the royal residence.

The Palace said Camilla’s programme had been tweaked, meaning she would miss both the ceremonial welcome and the carriage ride.

But she will join the Emir and his wife for the lunch and was hoping to be able to view the display in the gallery.

Camilla will still be present at the glittering state banquet in the evening and will pose for a group photo at the start.

But she will take a short break before dinner while guests are being met in a receiving line.

Kate will not be attending the banquet, but William will be there.