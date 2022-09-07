Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Chancellor must take urgent action to tackle cost-of-living crisis: Swinney

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has written to Kwasi Kwarteng to urge him to introduce measures such as an energy price freeze.

Rebecca McCurdy
Wednesday 07 September 2022 12:03
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney has set out the urgent actions he hopes Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will take on the cost crisis. (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney has set out the urgent actions he hopes Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will take on the cost crisis. (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
(PA Archive)

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has outlined key measures the UK’s new Chancellor can take to “urgently” address the cost-of-living crisis.

Kwasi Kwarteng was selected for the top role by the new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday.

A raft of measures to combat the cost crisis is expected to be announced by the new Government, including freezing energy prices.

Now John Swinney has urged Mr Kwarteng to meet with him “as soon as possible” to discuss “priority issues”.

In a letter to the new Chancellor, Mr Swinney said: “You appointment comes at a time when citizens and businesses across the UK face incredible challenges, with the cost crisis continuing to spiral out of control.”

Recommended

The Scottish Government set out its Programme for Government on Tuesday, outlining measures such as an emergency rent freeze to alleviate pressures felt by tenants.

New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is facing pressure to announce cost-of-living support (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

But Mr Swinney told Mr Kwarteng that his government need support from Westminster due to Scotland’s limited fiscal powers.

Key actions set out by the Perthshire North MSP include targeting support to low-income households and those negatively impacted by spiralling costs, such as unpaid carers, larger households and disabled people.

And the package of support recommended by Mr Swinney suggests uprating all social security benefits in line with inflation, providing a £25 uplift to universal credit and introducing an enhanced windfall tax to raise additional revenue.

It is clear that the UK Government must intervene and use reserved powers and financial resources to support our citizens and businesses

John Swinney

Mr Swinney wrote: “In order to urgently address the crisis faced, it is clear that the UK Government must intervene and use reserved powers and financial resources to support our citizens and businesses.”

He added: “The Scottish Government has taken substantial action to ameliorate the unprecedented adversity that our citizens face, however, we are limited by the devolution settlement and our fixed budget in what we can do.

“Most of the key policy levers that can address this crisis sit with the reserved powers of the UK Government.

Recommended

“Given this context, I ask that you urgently cancel the proposed increase in the energy price cap in October.

“This course of action is supported by energy companies and advice organisations and came to the fore in a recent meeting hosted by the First Minister.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in