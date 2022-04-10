Sunak refers his ministerial interests to the PM’s independent adviser
The Chancellor said his ‘overriding concern’ was that the public should have confidence in the answers that were given.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has asked Boris Johnson to refer his ministerial declarations to the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the Chancellor said: “I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity.”
In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Sunak said his “overriding concern” was to retain public confidence in the answers that were given.
The move followed accusations by Labour of a potential conflict of interests following the disclosures that his wife was “non-domiciled” for tax purposes and that he retained a US green card while Chancellor.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.