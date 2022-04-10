Sunak refers his ministerial interests to the PM’s independent adviser

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has asked Boris Johnson to refer his ministerial declarations to the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Chancellor said: “I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity.”

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Sunak said his “overriding concern” was to retain public confidence in the answers that were given.

The move followed accusations by Labour of a potential conflict of interests following the disclosures that his wife was “non-domiciled” for tax purposes and that he retained a US green card while Chancellor.