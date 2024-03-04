Jump to content

More than 300 migrants cross Channel on day seven-year-old girl drowns

The child had been travelling with her pregnant mother.

Flora Thompson
Monday 04 March 2024 10:07
More than 300 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel on Sunday as a seven-year-old girl drowned while trying to make the journey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 300 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel on Sunday as a seven-year-old girl drowned while trying to make the journey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

More than 300 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel on Sunday as a seven-year-old girl drowned while trying to make the journey.

The child had been travelling with her pregnant mother, her father and three siblings in a boat carrying 16 people when she died after it capsized, according to the French coastguard.

The Prefet du Nord said another couple, two men and six young children were also on board when the boat got into difficulty in the early hours of the morning off the French coast.

They were all taken to hospital in Dunkirk.

The Home Office recorded 327 people arriving in the UK after making the journey in eight boats that day, suggesting an average of around 41 people per boat.

The latest crossings take the provisional number of arrivals for the year so far to 2,582.

