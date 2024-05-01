Record high migrant Channel crossings for first four months of the year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel has hit a new record high for the first four months of a calendar year, jumping 27% on 2023.

A total of 7,567 people made the journey from January to April, provisional Home Office figures show.

This is 27% higher than the number of arrivals recorded in the first four months of last year (5,946) and an increase of 13% compared to figures logged for the same period in 2022 (6,691).

On Tuesday, 268 people arrived in the UK in five boats and crossings continued on Wednesday.

Some 2,132 people made the journey in 42 boats in April, suggesting an average of 51 people per boat last month.

This is higher than the average for March – 48 people per boat – but lower than the peak of 56 people per boat in September 2023.

The figures come as the National Crime Agency (NCA) said a fourth man had been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after five migrants died last week while trying to cross the Channel.