Charity calls on public to defend ‘special’ Battle of Bannockburn site

A conservation charity has urged people to “defend this special place” and write to Scottish ministers objecting to plans for development at the Battle of Bannockburn site.

Stirling Council granted planning permission for a trotting track for harness racing, including buildings and a car park, at a meeting last week.

The site is included in the Inventory of Historic Battlefields, but is not owned by conservation charity National Trust for Scotland (NTS) which has a visitor centre and listed monuments nearby.

NTS had already objected to the plans and has called on its more than 330,000 members and the public to lobby Scottish Government ministers to “call in” the decision, a move which would give ministers – and not Stirling Council – the final say on the planning application.

Independence activists demonstrating at the Battle of Bannockburn site (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire) ( PA Archive )

During the battle in 1314, King of Scotland Robert the Bruce defeated English troops led by King Edward II, giving the site historic significance.

Plans include parking for more than 200 cars on the site, and NTS said it was “shocked and dismayed” at the council’s decision.

Director of conservation and policy, Stuart Brooks, said: “We need as many people as possible to stand with us to defend this special place now and for the future.

“The fields in question are on the national Inventory of Historic Battlefields. Although they don’t fall within the land owned and cared for by the trust, they are within the boundaries of the 1314 conflict.

We will not just lose a part of our history, but also a connection from the present to the past. The loss will be intolerable and we will be left with a void in our heritage and a stain on our nation’s reputation Stuart Brooks, NTS

“They are integral to the experience of visitors who come to learn about this special aspect of Scotland’s heritage.

“These fields are not just fields, but a living testament to the historical and cultural significance of the Battle of Bannockburn.

“If they are developed, we will not just lose a part of our history, but also a connection from the present to the past. The loss will be intolerable and we will be left with a void in our heritage and a stain on our nation’s reputation.

“If you agree that this important site of Scottish history should be protected from this damaging proposal, we are asking you to please write to Scottish Ministers explaining why you think the battlefield is important, why this development is so damaging, its inappropriateness for the location and finally, asking that the decision is called in as a matter of urgency.

A re-enactment at the Bannockburn site on the 700th anniversary of the battle (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire) ( PA Archive )

“Time is ticking on this – Scottish Ministers have until August 26 to make their decision. Please help us ensure that they understand how strongly the public feel about protecting this important place.”

NTS described the site as “in the vicinity of where Bruce’s army faced off against the vanguard of Edward’s army on the first day of the battle”, and said that the proposals would “destroy one of the last remaining areas of open landscape on which the historic battle took place in 1314”.

Plans would “fundamentally alter the experience of the site”, traffic could result in an “elevated risk of collision on the main road, endangering residents and visitors”, while crowd noise would “greatly detract from the visitor experience at a nationally important historic site”, conservationists from NTS warned.

It said the development would be “a stain on our nation’s reputation”.

Ministers have until August 26 to make a decision, and the charity urged members to email scottish.ministers@gov.scot with concerns.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The panel carefully considered all information relating to the planning application in making its decision.

“As the Scottish Government has already issued a direction in respect of this application, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We understand that Stirling Council is minded to approve the proposal for the trotting track.

“The application will be notified to ministers who will decide whether or not to call it in for their own determination.”