Common assault arrest after egg ‘thrown in direction of King’ during walkabout
Charles was temporarily steered away from crowds outside Luton Town Hall shortly after arriving.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of the King during a walkabout.
Bedfordshire Police said the suspect is currently in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton on Tuesday.
Charles had been temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.
He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.
