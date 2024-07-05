Jump to content

King tells Starmer: You must be ‘utterly exhausted and nearly on your knees’

Charles welcomed the Labour leader to Buckingham Palace as he prepared to appoint him as the UK’s next prime minister.

Tony Jones
Friday 05 July 2024 18:43
The King speaks with Sir Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace where he invited him to become prime minister and form a new government (PA Wire)
The King speaks with Sir Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace where he invited him to become prime minister and form a new government ( (PA Wire)

The King sympathised with Sir Keir Starmer during their historic meeting, telling the new Prime Minister he must be “utterly exhausted and nearly on your knees”.

When Charles chatted to the Labour leader during their Buckingham Palace audience, the King also highlighted how getting to “grips with everything straight away” must be taxing.

Sir Keir became the third prime minister of the King’s reign following a well choreographed series of meetings ensuring the smooth handover of power.

Charles played a central role during the busy aftermath of the General Election that left the Conservatives reeling following a crushing defeat as the Labour Party won a landslide.

Even the weather played its part, with a downpour drenching Rishi Sunak when he announced six weeks ago that the country would go to the polls.

Sir Keir Starmer and the King during their audience (PA Wire)
Sir Keir Starmer and the King during their audience (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

When Sir Keir arrived at Buckingham Palace, the rain clouds parted and the sun shone.

Buckingham Palace said the Labour leader “kissed hands” with the King on his appointment as Prime Minister but, in reality, the historic term is believed to refer to a handshake.

Before the crucial moment, the two men were filmed as they met and the King initially told Sir Keir: “You must be utterly exhausted and nearly on your knees, quite a week by the sound of things.”

Sir Clive Alderton, right, and Royal Navy Commander William Thornton, in uniform, welcome Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Starmer to the palace (PA Wire)
Sir Clive Alderton, right, and Royal Navy Commander William Thornton, in uniform, welcome Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Starmer to the palace (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The politician replied, “not much sleep” and commented about the transition of power from one prime minister to the next: “It’s a very, sort of, quick change over.”

The King added: “I know, to say the least, and having to get to grips with everything straight away must be quite exhausting,”

