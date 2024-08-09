King calls for unity and praises ‘community spirit’ which countered rioting

Support truly

The King has called for unity and praised the “community spirit” that countered the riots over the last week.

Charles also offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the police for restoring order, as they continue to remain on high alert for further disorder amid the start of the new football season.

Sir Keir Starmer had an audience with the King via a phone call on Friday evening, Buckingham Palace said.

It remains His Majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation Buckingham Palace

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex Police, held a separate joint call with the King.

“In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder,” a Palace spokesperson said.

The King is also said to have “shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many”.

The spokesperson added: “It remains His Majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.”

The King is understood to hope he may be able to express more direct support for communities impacted by riots, likely to be in the form of a visit, but only if it were not an additional strain on police resources.

The audiences with the King have taken place at the end of a week where riots across the UK have slowly started to dissipate, though unrest has continued more visibly in Northern Ireland.

Sir Keir has reiterated that police should remain on “high alert” going into the weekend, and the start of the football season has triggered worries that further unrest could be sparked.

Some newspapers have reported police are considering football banning orders as investigations have suggested a link between rioters and football hooligan groups.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer views CCTV screens in the Engineering Suite in the Metropolitan Police Command and Control Special Operations Room during his visit to Lambeth Police Headquarters in London

“My message to the police and all of those that are charged with responding to disorder is maintain that high alert,” the Prime Minister said during a visit to the Metropolitan Police’s special operations room in Lambeth on Friday.

Sir Keir added he was “convinced” that having police officers on the streets and “the swift justice that has been dispensed in our courts” have had a “real impact” on deterring further gatherings.

Some 741 people have now been arrested over rioting according to the the NPCC, of which 302 have been charged.

The disorder initially began in the wake of the deaths of three young girls in Southport on July 29.

Among those sentenced on Friday was a Facebook user who has become the first person jailed for stirring up racial hatred by using social media.

Jordan Parlour has been jailed for 20 months for publishing Facebook posts encouraging people to attack a hotel housing asylum seekers and refugees (West Yorkshire Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Jordan Parlour, 28, of Seacroft, Leeds, was jailed for 20 months after he admitted posting on the social media platform between August 1 and August 5 urging others to target a hotel in Leeds, which at the time was housing more than 200 asylum seekers and refugees.

On Friday night, Northamptonshire Police said Lucy Connolly, the partner of a Conservative councillor, had been charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred on social media.

The 41-year-old will appear in court via live link on Saturday morning.

In Belfast, around a thousand people gathered for a counter-protest against several hundred anti-immigration demonstrators on Friday evening.

A heavy police presence and barriers were put in place to keep the two groups apart at Belfast City Hall, while Donegall Square North and Wellington Place were closed to traffic for several hours.