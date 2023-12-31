Waving King and Queen attend New Year’s Eve Sandringham church service

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King and Queen waved at a crowd of onlookers as they arrived for a New Year’s Eve church service.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by the Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Usher, and Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday morning.

Members of the public were photographed being searched by police as they waited to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Charles and Camilla, who was wearing a light blue coat and hat and black gloves, were both clutching unopened umbrellas and smiled and waved at royal fans.

It comes after the royal family marked Christmas Day by attending the traditional festive church service on the King’s Sandringham estate.

For the second year in succession, the disgraced Duke of York walked from Sandringham to church with the family, while is ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York appeared in public at Sandringham for the first time in years, walking beside her ex-husband and smiling broadly at the press.

Andrew’s daughters also attended the Christmas Day service with their husbands, Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.

The late Queen regularly attended Sunday services while staying at Sandringham.