King lambasted by Australian senator for ‘genocide’ against Indigenous people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The King was berated by an Australian senator who told him “You are not my King” and demanded a treaty between Australia’s First Nations and its government.

Senator Lidia Thorpe waited until the end of a landmark speech Charles gave at Australia’s Parliament House, in the nation’s capital of Canberra, to verbally attack him and claim “genocide” had been committed against the Commonwealth country’s indigenous people.

Charles and Camilla have faced low-key protests during their tour of Australia, which began on Monday, from supporters of First Nations resistance to colonisation, who have been displaying a banner with the word “decolonise” at a number of events.

As Ms Thorpe was gently ushered from the hall she shouted: “You are not our King you are not Sovereign… you have committed genocide against our people.

“Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us… Our babies, Our people. You destroyed our land.”

She continued: “Give us a treaty – we want a treaty with this country… This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King you are not our King.”

The outburst from an elected representative will likely be seen as an embarrassment for Charles making his first visit to Australia as King.