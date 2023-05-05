UK broadcasters and publishers oppose ‘BBC blackout’ of coronation footage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British publishers and broadcasters including GB News and Talk TV have said they are “deeply concerned” by what they call a “restricting” of access to pool video footage of the coronation by the BBC.

The companies, along with industry body News Media Association and local news video service Local TV, have issued a statement which said the BBC is “denying UK citizens the opportunity to enjoy this event of major public interest and national importance on the platform of their choice”.

Opposing the “BBC blackout”, a joint statement read: “Given the historic significance of the occasion, all efforts should have been made by the BBC to ensure that the footage – which is created using licence fee payer money – is distributed as widely as possible to allow UK citizens to witness this event, and the BBC has not fulfilled this obligation.

“The decision to charge UK media companies an excessive commercial fee (with no visibility of true costs) seems perverse when the BBC is allowing foreign publishers and broadcasters the same footage for free.

“These foreign broadcasters and publishers will be allowed to stream or broadcast footage in the UK despite restrictions on UK media.

“The BBC (together with Sky and ITN) has repeatedly delayed and prevaricated on this issue since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year in an anti-competitive manner.”

The statement also said the BBC must “urgently reconsider” its position and allow all members of the British public who want to watch the coronation “the choice to access the event where they wish to do so”.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.