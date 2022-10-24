King’s duty as head of state to appoint the new prime minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new prime minister will be the second premier of the King’s reign which is only just over six weeks old.

As head of state, it is the King’s duty to appoint the prime minister who leads His Majesty’s Government.

The Royal Encyclopaedia states that the appointment of a prime minister is “one of the few remaining personal prerogatives of the sovereign”.

The monarch does not act on advice nor need to consult anyone before calling upon a politician to form a government.

But the overriding requirement is to appoint someone who can command the confidence of the House of Commons – which usually means the leader of the party with an overall majority of seats in the Commons.

During the Buckingham Palace audience, expected in the next few days, the monarch – as is his constitutional duty – will offer whoever becomes leader of the Conservative Party the opportunity to form a new government and become premier of the UK.

After a new leader of the country has been appointed, the Court Circular will record that “the Prime Minister kissed hands on appointment”.

This is not literally the case, and it is usually a handshake.

Before seeing the new premier, the King will hold an audience with outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is likely to be joined at the end of the meeting by her husband Hugh O’Leary.