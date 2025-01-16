King to visit food bank and community centre which supports struggling families

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King will visit a food bank and community centre which supports people facing homelessness and families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

On Thursday, Charles will visit The Gate, a community resource in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, which offers support and practical help and provides a safe environment for people affected by homelessness and food insecurity.

The charity was set up 14 years ago, initially to help people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity, however, it became a critical organisation in the region when greater need became apparent, and includes a cafe, and hosts a book club, family evenings, one-to-one drop-in sessions and bingo breakfast.

The Gate now has 11 members of staff, along with a volunteer bank of around 90, and offers two supported training placements to young people who have experienced barriers to employment in the past.

Many clients have become volunteers, and many volunteers have moved on directly to find paid employment because of the work experience they have gained.

The King will first meet volunteers and staff in the cafe, and will later meet representatives of charities and voluntary organisations who have been presented with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service or a King’s Award for Voluntary Service, in the multi-purpose room.

Voluntary organisations which have been commended include Forth Valley Welcome, Homestart Clackmannanshire and Breathe Easy, all of whom host events for those in the local community, offering support and a safe space.

Charles will visit The Gate’s food bank before he leaves.

In addition to its food bank, The Gate has opened several ‘food larders’ to provide extra support to people and families, which have been supported by schools and local businesses as demand has increased in recent years.

Following a recent refurbishment, The Gate now runs cooking classes for its clients and has been trialling cooking any surplus food stocks to supply nutritious meals to families, and also provides free or subsidised school uniforms all year round.

An associated charity shop, The Hub, supplies “good quality clothing, household items and toys”.