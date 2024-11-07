Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury charged with assault after late-night incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault after a video emerged of him appearing to punch a man to the ground in the street.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP, who was suspended from Labour after the footage circulated last month, will appear before magistrates at a later date, police said.

The charge relates to an alleged attack on a 45-year-old man on Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, which was reported to officers at 2.48am on Saturday October 26.

I am continuing to co-operate with police and given this is an ongoing case I cannot comment further Mike Amesbury

The 55-year-old was summonsed to court to face a charge of section 39 assault after a file was passed to prosecutors on October 29.

Amesbury said he was “continuing to co-operate” with police following the “deeply regrettable” incident.

In a statement on Thursday, he said: “I have today been summonsed to court to face a charge of common assault following an incident in Frodsham last month, which was deeply regrettable.

“I am continuing to co-operate with police and given this is an ongoing case I cannot comment further.”

Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime division Rosemary Ainslie said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Cheshire Police, we have authorised a charge of common assault against Mike Amesbury MP, 55.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Amesbury was stripped of the Labour whip pending an investigation after footage appeared to show him hitting a man in the street during a late-night altercation.

He now sits as Independent.