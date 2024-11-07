Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury charged with assault after late-night incident
The Runcorn and Helsby MP was suspended from Labour after footage emerged appearing to show him hit a man in the street.
MP Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault after a video emerged of him appearing to punch a man to the ground.
The Runcorn and Helsby MP, who was suspended from Labour after footage emerged appearing to show him hit a man in the street, will appear before magistrates at a later date, police said.
The charge relates to an alleged attack on a 45-year-old man on Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, which was reported to officers at 2.48am on Saturday October 26.
Cheshire Police said the 55-year-old had been summonsed to court to face a charge of section 39 assault.