Fire crews tackle blaze on marshland on the Wirral
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters are dealing with two areas of fire.
Firefighters are tackling a suspected deliberately started blaze on marshland on the Wirral.
Fire engines were scrambled to the scene at the area in Parkgate, near Neston, at around 6.20pm on Saturday.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters are dealing with two areas of fire and are using beaters and hoses in an attempt to extinguish the flames.
Meanwhile, a fire break has been set up to protect nearby properties.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.