Fire crews tackle blaze on marshland on the Wirral

Firefighters are tackling a suspected deliberately started blaze on marshland on the Wirral.

Fire engines were scrambled to the scene at the area in Parkgate, near Neston, at around 6.20pm on Saturday.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters are dealing with two areas of fire and are using beaters and hoses in an attempt to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, a fire break has been set up to protect nearby properties.