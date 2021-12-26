Runner completes Christmas Day ultra-marathon dressed as Mrs Claus

Tracy Halligan ran 50km (31 miles) through Warrington, Cheshire.

Henry Jones
Sunday 26 December 2021 13:37
Tracy Halligan completed the feat on Christmas morning


While most people were opening presents and preparing their festive lunch, one woman spent Christmas Day running an ultra-marathon to raise money for a children’s charity.

Tracy Halligan, nicknamed “Tinsel Tracy” by her supporters, spent more than six hours running the 50km (31 miles) through Warrington Cheshire in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Charity



The 51-year-old began her run at 5am on Christmas morning in a specially made Mrs Christmas outfit. She was joined by several other runners during the feat.

Ms Halligan said: “I got up at about 3.30am and began 90 minutes later.

“I did a similar event last year and again saw the sun rise, which was fantastic. It wasn’t as cold this time and I finished just before midday after a few breaks in between.”



Ms Halligan said she was crying as she crossed the finish line, adding it was “such a lovely feeling and very rewarding and emotional”.

She added: “Christmas is a magical time but it’s also a challenging time for some people too.

“If I made people smile then it was all worthwhile. I’ve been blown away by all the support and will definitely be doing it again next year, even bigger and better.

“Thank-you to everyone who has supported me.”



After recovering in a hot bath, she was able to end her Christmas Day by having a meal with her boyfriend.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tracy-Anne-Halligan1

