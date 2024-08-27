Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Child in wheelchair among migrants arriving in UK after crossing English Channel

Pictures show men, women and children wearing life jackets and blankets disembarking from a Border Force vessel in Dover on Tuesday.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Tuesday 27 August 2024 14:19
Another small boat incident took place in the English Channel (PA)

A child in a wheelchair appears to be part a group of migrants who were brought ashore in Dover after crossing the English Channel.

Pictures show men, women and children wearing life jackets and blankets disembarking from a Border Force vessel at the Kent port on Tuesday.

They are the first arrivals in a week since 206 people made the journey on August 19, according to Home Office figures.

A total of 19,294 people had arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel as of August 26, 2% lower than the same point in 2023 (19,741) and 20% lower than in 2022 (24,153).

