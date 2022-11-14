Trial launched to identify children at high risk of type 1 diabetes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scientists have launched a trial screening programme in the UK for type 1 diabetes which, they say, “could transform the way the condition is identified and managed in its earliest stages”.

Around 20,000 children, aged three to 13 years, are being invited to take part in the Early Surveillance for Autoimmune Diabetes (Elsa) study, with recruitment opening on Monday.

The aim of the programme is to assess children’s risk of developing type 1 diabetes at the earliest stage possible, to ensure a quick and safe diagnosis.

Parth Narendran, professor of diabetes medicine at the University of Birmingham, said: “As general population screening programmes for type 1 diabetes emerge around the world, we need to explore how best to screen children here in the UK.”

He added: “We hope Elsa will lead to the roll-out of a type 1 diabetes early detection programme for children in the UK and encourage families with children at a suitable age to consider taking part.”

Up to 400,000 people in the UK are thought to have type 1 diabetes, which is a lifelong autoimmune condition.

It is caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking cells in the pancreas that produce the hormone insulin, which in turn, causes blood sugar levels to rise – often resulting in life-threatening complications.

More than a quarter of children in the UK are not diagnosed with type 1 diabetes until they are in diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) – a serious problem that requires urgent hospital treatment.

Led by experts at the University of Birmingham, scientists will use blood tests to assess children’s risk of developing type 1 diabetes.

These tests will look for markers known as autoantibodies – which the immune system to earmark insulin-producing cells for destruction.

Identifying children at high risk of type 1 diabetes could put them and their families on the front foot Dr Elizabeth Robertson, Diabetes UK

Autoantibodies can appear in the blood years before people begin to experience any symptoms of type 1 diabetes.

Experts say monitoring for autoantibodies reduces the risk of being diagnosed while in DKA.

At present, type 1 diabetes is managed by administering insulin, but there are new treatments that target the immune system in the works that could prevent or delay the condition.

One such treatment using the drug teplizumab has been found to delay a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes by up to three years and is currently being reviewed for use in the UK and the US.

Children found to be at high risk during the screening programme could be invited to take part in research testing these treatments, the scientists said.

Children and their families will be offered support and education to help prepare them for the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes, the experts added.

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK, which is co-funding the study, said: “Identifying children at high risk of type 1 diabetes could put them and their families on the front foot, helping ensure a safe and soft landing into an eventual diagnosis, avoiding DKA and reducing the risk of life-altering complications.”

She added: “Extra years without the condition means a childhood no longer lived on a knife-edge of blood sugar checks and insulin injections, free from the relentlessness and emotional burden of type 1 diabetes.”

The research is funded by the charity Diabetes UK and JDRF – a not-for-profit organization that funds type 1 diabetes research.