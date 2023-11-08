Jump to content

Ban on ‘dangerous’ laughing gas comes into force

Repeat offenders could face two years in jail, while dealers could face 14 years behind bars.

David Hughes
Wednesday 08 November 2023 00:01
Canisters of nitrous oxide discarded by the side of a road in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Canisters of nitrous oxide discarded by the side of a road in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

Possession of laughing gas with the intent of getting high has been made illegal, with repeat offenders facing up to two years in jail.

Dealers who peddle nitrous oxide – nicknamed “hippy crack” – could face up to 14 years behind bars.

The ban, promised as part of the Government’s anti-social behaviour action plan, makes nitrous oxide a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

This means possession of nitrous oxide, where a person intends to wrongfully inhale it for a psychoactive effect, is now an offence.

Consequences could include an unlimited fine, community sentences or, for repeat serious offenders, a prison term.

But it will still be possible to use the gas for legitimate reasons, such as catering, pain relief during labour or in model rockets.

Licences will not be required to carry nitrous oxide, but users will need to demonstrate they are lawfully in possession of the gas and not intending to wrongfully inhale it.

Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp said: “Today we are sending a clear signal to people, especially young people, that not only is abuse of nitrous oxide dangerous to their health, but it is also illegal and those caught possessing it will face consequences.”

