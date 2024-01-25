Knife crime ‘will not be fixed overnight’ by crackdown on zombie-style blades

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Knife crime will not be tackled “overnight” by the Government’s latest ban on zombie-style blades and a fourth crackdown could be announced in future, the policing minister has said.

Chris Philp did not rule out taking further action on certain types of swords if necessary amid calls to widen the scope of the prohibition.

Fresh legislation will be laid in Parliament on Thursday in order to close what Home Secretary James Cleverly has described as a loophole within an existing ban on zombie-style weapons.

Previous attempts to prohibit the knives had defined them as having threatening images or words.

But the new law will mean that blades without images or words will also be recognised as zombie knives if they have other key features, such as a cutting or serrated edge.

This is the Government’s third attempt at banning the blades since 2016, and campaigners including actor Idris Elba have expressed concern that other weapons such as swords are still not included in the legislation.

Speaking to broadcasters on Thursday’s morning media round, Mr Philp said he had spoken with Elba in the Home Office on Wednesday about the issue and suggested the ban could be expanded again.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The ban we’re introducing in Parliament today specifies the design of the bladed article… some swords could fall into that definition.

“A regular sword, like the sort a historic soldier might carry, would probably not qualify. It would depend on the design, but they may not qualify. That’s because there are a number of issues like… some religions have those swords.”

He added: “But the commitment that the Government will make, and I’ll make now, is that if we find in the future (that) there are other things that need to be brought into the scope, then we can do another statutory instrument like the one we’re doing today to ban those, because it’s much faster than using primary legislation.”

The new ban is an “important part” of the Government’s overall action to tackle knife crime but the problem will not immediately disappear, Mr Philp said.

Asked whether the legislation laid on Thursday would combat the issue comprehensively, he told LBC: “It’s a step forward, but I’m not going to claim it’s going to overnight fix all the issues with knife crime, but it’s an important part of it.”

In the year ending March 2022, Home Office data shows there were 261 killings involving a sharp instrument in England and Wales, which includes both knives and broken bottles.

More than 19,000 cautions and convictions were handed out for possession of a knife or offensive weapon in the year ending March 2023, according to sentencing statistics from the Ministry of Justice.

Elba welcomed the new ban as a “step in the right direction” but said there were still some gaps in the legislation.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t ban all knives, including swords. However, the significant step towards zombie knives and machetes is something that I think is really important,” he said.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government has announced its proposals “about 16 times before” and a “much broader ban” is needed.

“It’s got to include things like the ninja swords and other dangerous weapons as well, and there’s got to be stronger penalties for the online marketplaces who are still profiting from the sale of illegal knives,” she told Sky News.

Meanwhile, Labour is focusing on a youth programme to tackle knife crime, pledging £100 million for a nationwide initiative to support young people at risk of being drawn into violence.

Alongside the programme, it is also promising “real consequences” for those who offend, with an end to “empty warnings and apology letters” for those guilty of possession.

Mr Philp said the announcement was “just another reheated pledge from the Labour Party using money they have already spent seven times”.