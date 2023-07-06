Chris Pincher faces eight-week suspension after groping allegations upheld

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Government whip Chris Pincher is facing a potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension after the standards watchdog upheld “profoundly damaging” groping allegations.

The Standards Committee said in its report on Thursday that the MP’s conduct was a “completely inappropriate” and “especially grave” because it amounted to an abuse of power.

Mr Pincher was found to have drunkenly groped two men at London’s exclusive Carlton club while he was the Conservative Government’s deputy chief whip last summer, in a scandal that hastened Boris Johnson’s downfall.

The committee found the MP for Tamworth’s actions in June last year were “unwanted, inappropriate and upsetting”, in what amounted to an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”.

One witness told the investigation that “the incident has significantly impacted me”, adding: “I have become increasingly anxious as a result of the incident.”

The committee said: “Mr Pincher’s conduct was completely inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned, and represented an abuse of power.”

It concluded that he broke the MPs’ code of conduct by behaving in a way that would cause “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the Commons.

A recall petition will be triggered in his Staffordshire seat if the the wider Commons approves the report from the committee comprised of MPs of different parties and lay members.

The complainant, a House of Lords employee at the time, told the investigation that around midnight on June 30 last year Mr Pincher grabbed his forearm in the bar of the private members club “for longer than necessary”.

The MP went on to “stroke his neck” before he “squeezed the complainant’s bottom”, the report said.

Chris Pincher’s actions are shocking. But what’s even worse is the way the Conservative Party protected him Angela Rayner

A civil servant who was a witness in the investigation said Mr Pincher touched his bottom before squeezing his testicles for several seconds.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner called on Mr Pincher to “do the decent thing and resign” as an MP.

“Chris Pincher’s actions are shocking. But what’s even worse is the way the Conservative Party protected him – even promoting him despite a previous investigation into his conduct,” she said.

Mr Pincher resigned as a Government whip after the incident and subsequently lost the Tory whip, meaning he now sits in the Commons as an independent.

Already battling to remain prime minister while dogged by partygate allegations, Mr Johnson’s handling of the Pincher affair was the final straw for his Cabinet support.

He had appointed the MP to the senior role overseeing party discipline despite being aware of an official complaint about Mr Pincher’s behaviour.

If 10% of Tamworth voters sign the possible recall petition, then the Conservatives, reeling in the national polls, will have to defend another constituency they won in 2019.

Two of three by-elections due on July 20 were triggered by the resignations of Mr Johnson and his ally Nigel Adams.

The third was prompted by the resignation of David Warburton amid allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.