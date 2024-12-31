City Hall ‘monitoring weather’ as Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations cancelled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

London’s City Hall has said it is “monitoring the weather” ahead of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations after some of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities were cancelled due to bad weather.

Almost every part of the country is covered by at least one of the multiple Met Office weather warnings between Monday and Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning of heavy rain and snow is currently in force across most of Scotland for Monday and Tuesday, while an amber warning for rain is in place for an area around Inverness on Tuesday.

Stormy conditions are expected to spread to the rest of the UK on New Year’s Eve, with yellow warnings for wind and rain in place for parts of England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

On Monday afternoon, organisers announced outdoor events at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations on Monday and Tuesday would be cancelled, including the street party and concert in Princes Street Gardens – due to be headlined by Scottish band Texas – and the midnight fireworks.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for Monday and December 31 are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

“The cancellation includes tonight’s Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens and, on December 31, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens and the midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

“We have been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons, we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.”

The spokesperson said indoor events are continuing as planned.

It is understood there are currently no plans to cancel any New Year’s Eve events in London, but a spokesperson for the mayor confirmed local authorities were continuing “to monitor the weather forecast closely”.

On New Year’s Eve, delays to all types of transport are “likely” as strong winds persist and may reach speeds of up to 70mph in England and Northern Ireland, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow warning for rain and snow is in place across Scotland until midnight on Wednesday, while an amber warning for rain comes into force for Moray and Highland first thing on Tuesday until 5pm.

Aviemore and nearby areas in the Highlands are also bracing for extensive river flooding on Tuesday morning, with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issuing a rare sever flood warning of “danger to life” after a night of continuous rain.

Parts of northern England are covered by a yellow warning for wind from 7am until 11pm on New Year’s Eve, with a separate wind warning covering Northern Ireland from 6am until 2pm.

A yellow warning for snow will be in place from 5am until midnight in Orkney and Shetland.

A 24-hour yellow warning for rain will also come into force across much of Wales and north-west England from 6pm on Tuesday.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “It will be a tricky couple of days and a wet and windy spell for many up into the new year.

“We’re encouraging anyone who is planning to travel to keep up to date with the weather forecast and news from their local authorities.”

The new year will be off to a turbulent start with separate weather warnings in place for wind and rain on January 1.

Winds of up to 60mph are forecast across much of England and Wales all day on Wednesday, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.