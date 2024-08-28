Two men arrested after man stabbed to death in Clapton in east London

Support truly

Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in east London, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The force said officers were called at 3.38pm on Wednesday to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, Clapton, and found a man in his 30s with a stab injury.

He was treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two males have been arrested and a crime scene is in place, the Met said.

Inquiries are ongoing, the force added.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X, formerly Twitter, quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.