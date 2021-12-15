Camilla’s joy at Christmas tree treat for youngsters at Clarence House

The duchess invited children and families supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity to her London home.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 15 December 2021 15:02
The Duchess of Cornwall watches as royal equerry Ed Andersen, of the Welsh Guards, helps children decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall watches as royal equerry Ed Andersen, of the Welsh Guards, helps children decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cornwall has hosted her annual Christmas tree-decorating gathering for seriously-ill children at Clarence House

Camilla was joined by youngsters and families supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity at her London home on Wednesday.

She spoke of how the “joy of getting you all back again this year is wonderful”.

Camilla places a bearskin hat on one of the children she invited to Clarence House (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
(PA Wire)

Last year’s event was held by video-link because of the pandemic.

Recommended

The duchess told her guests: “I didn’t think it was going to happen. It was up and down but thank goodness you all decided to come.”

She added: “I just really wanted to wish you all a very, very happy Christmas.”

The Duchess of Cornwall and a young guest decorate the tree (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
(PA Wire)

The children were treated to a performance by the Band of the Welsh Guards and a special video message from CBeebies presenter Mr Tumble.

Royal equerry Ed Andersen of the Welsh Guards, in his red tunic, carefully helped place a decoration on the tree using his sword, and also let some of the youngsters try on his bearskin hat.

Camilla with one youngster who tried on a bearskin hat belonging to royal equerry Ed Andersen (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Helen & Douglas House helps families cope with the challenges of looking after a terminally-ill baby or child, while Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity provides specialist nurses and support for seriously-ill children living with complex, lifelong conditions.

Camilla is patron of both organisations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in