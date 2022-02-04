Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering two-year-old boy

Detectives investigating the death of a two-year-old boy have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of his murder.

Cleveland Police attended a report of a concern for safety at Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, at 10.07am on Wednesday.

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of his murder on Friday and remained in police custody.

Police are not confirming the child’s identity at this time but specially trained officers are supporting his family.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: “Officers are supporting the boy’s family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family.”

Detectives continue to carry out inquiries and officers remain at the property in Guisborough.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “As an arrest has been made this is an active case so police appeal to people to be careful with what they post on social media.”