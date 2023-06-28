Daniel Korski quits race to be Tory mayoral candidate after groping allegation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Korski has abandoned the contest to be the Tory candidate for the London mayoralty after a TV producer accused him of groping her a decade ago.

The Conservative said on Wednesday he was pulling out of the race “with a heavy heart” because the allegation made by television producer Daisy Goodwin was becoming a “distraction”.

Mr Korski had been resisting pressure to drop out as his supporters began distancing themselves and Downing Street described the allegation as “very serious”.

But he issued a statement announcing his exit after Ms Goodwin made a formal complaint to the Cabinet Office over the alleged sexual assault in No 10, when Mr Korski was a special adviser to then-prime minister David Cameron.

“I have decided, with a heavy heart, to withdraw from the Conservative mayoral contest,” Mr Korski said.

“I categorically deny the allegation against me. Nothing was ever put to me formally 10 years ago. Nor seven years ago when the allegation was alluded to. No investigation has ever taken place. I have been clear I would welcome and constructively participate in any investigation.

“However, the pressure on my family because of this false and unproven allegation and the inability to get a hearing for my message of ‘The London Dream’ makes it impossible for my campaign to carry on.

“The news agenda is becoming a distraction from the race and the Conservative Party.”

Ms Goodwin, who wrote the hit TV show Victoria, welcomed his departure.

She told the PA news agency: “I am glad he has withdrawn – it shows that women can speak out against misbehaviour in the workplace and be believed.

“If I was in the ethics department of the Cabinet Office I would be wondering why such behaviour went unchecked in Downing Street.”

Susan Hall, one of the two remaining challengers for the Conservative choice for the London mayoral race, said Mr Korski should still be investigated over the groping allegation.

“Daniel fought a hard campaign with lots of fresh ideas and I appreciate his contribution to the debate.

“The allegations against him are serious and it is right that they are investigated in the proper way,” she tweeted.

Earlier in the day Ms Goodwin said she had been contacted by other women with “some very interesting stories” that make her “feel entirely justified” about making the allegation against Mr Korski.