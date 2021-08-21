Two people trapped under giant boulders in Cornwall

Two large granite boulders have fallen on top of two people in West Cornwall’s Penzance, a historic port in southwest England.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Saturday afternoon after they received a call from ambulance teams about two people trapped under boulders.

It is believed that the two individuals have now been rescued and handed over to West Country Ambulance. Cornwall Air Ambulance also attended the rescue operations

However, exact nature of the injuries of the two victims remain unknown.

The Independent approached Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Air ambulance and West Country Ambulance for more information.

“Critical control received a call from ambulance requesting our attendance to assist their crews in removing large granite boulders that had fallen on top of two persons,” a statement from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service read.

“Crews from St Just, Tolvaddon, Penzance supported by a flexi duty officer attended. Crews used crash rescue and specialist lifting equipment to release the persons.”

“Once released the persons were handed over to West Country Ambulance. This is all the information we have at this time.”