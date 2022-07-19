Jump to content
Camilla says sorry for bringing rain as thunderstorm breaks heatwave in Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall was visiting Launceston with the Prince of Wales when the clouds broke.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 19 July 2022 12:58
The Duchess of Cornwall apologised for apparently bringing a summer deluge to Launceston as the heatwave broke in Cornwall (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cornwall apologised for apparently bringing a summer deluge to a picturesque town after the heatwave broke in Cornwall.

While thermometers were rising to record levels in the South East, parts of the West Country experienced thunderstorms which cleared the air and briefly brought temperatures down.

As Camilla and the Prince of Wales arrived in Launceston, the historic county town of Cornwall, the grey clouds which had threatened rain unleashed a downpour.

The Duchess of Cornwall receives a bunch of flowers from pupils at Charlestown School in St Austell (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mayor Leighton Penhale was the first dignitary in line to meet the royal visitors and joked with the duchess, telling her “I think you’ve brought the rain with you”, to which she replied “Sorry about that”.

Camilla carried a parasol against the burning sun on Monday, when the couple’s three-day tour of the West Country began, but she exchanged it for a see-through umbrella on Tuesday.

Charles had been ignoring the rain but, after a few minutes, he was handed an umbrella by an aide as he and the duchess went on a walkabout before touring craft and market stalls in the town centre.

The Met Office said UK temperatures have hit a record high with Charlwood in Surrey reaching a provisional 39.1C (102.4F) – beating the previous national record of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in July 2019.

