Camilla says sorry for bringing rain as thunderstorm breaks heatwave in Cornwall
The Duchess of Cornwall was visiting Launceston with the Prince of Wales when the clouds broke.
The Duchess of Cornwall apologised for apparently bringing a summer deluge to a picturesque town after the heatwave broke in Cornwall.
While thermometers were rising to record levels in the South East, parts of the West Country experienced thunderstorms which cleared the air and briefly brought temperatures down.
As Camilla and the Prince of Wales arrived in Launceston, the historic county town of Cornwall, the grey clouds which had threatened rain unleashed a downpour.
Mayor Leighton Penhale was the first dignitary in line to meet the royal visitors and joked with the duchess, telling her “I think you’ve brought the rain with you”, to which she replied “Sorry about that”.
Camilla carried a parasol against the burning sun on Monday, when the couple’s three-day tour of the West Country began, but she exchanged it for a see-through umbrella on Tuesday.
Charles had been ignoring the rain but, after a few minutes, he was handed an umbrella by an aide as he and the duchess went on a walkabout before touring craft and market stalls in the town centre.
The Met Office said UK temperatures have hit a record high with Charlwood in Surrey reaching a provisional 39.1C (102.4F) – beating the previous national record of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in July 2019.
