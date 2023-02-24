Tables flipped during protest over toilet rules in Cornwall school, pupil says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tables were flipped during a student protest over new toilet rules in a Cornwall academy, according to one of its pupils.

It is understood that a protest broke out in Penrice Academy, St Austell, Cornwall, on Friday in which students demonstrated against a new school rule which bans pupils from going to the toilet during lessons.

The new rules are also said to include a “red card scheme” in which female students must show a red card to go to the toilet when they are on their periods.

It was originally meant to be a peaceful protest but it escalated relatively fast.

Student at Penrice Academy

One student at the academy told the PA News Agency that he was not involved but witnessed the demonstration.

“A bunch of students were protesting about the new toilet rules that were put in place at my school,” he said.

“It was originally meant to be a peaceful protest but it escalated relatively fast.

“People started like flipping tables and climbing fences.”

He added that “something like” a bin was thrown through a window during the protest as well.

The teenager estimated that 300 students took part and that “quite a number of them” were suspended and sent home.

He said he heard about one injury in which a student fell off a fence while trying to climb it.

The protest followed the implementation of new rules on Friday that mean students are no longer allowed to go to the toilet during lessons and can only go during break times.

“So we can only really go twice in a day,” the student said.

He thought the new rules “make sense” and could be to do with the fact that toilets at Penrice Academy have been getting vandalised.

His father told PA that the school had consulted with parents about the new rules and confirmed that there has been “a lot of abuse of toilets” by students while they have been out of lessons.

He added: “What my son said when he came back from school earlier on is that I think a lot of the students had seen a news report on the day before where some girls had had their skirts measured, the length of skirts, by a male teacher apparently and they saw this as a protest and decided to do something at the school and obviously the new toilet rule came in today and it was based on that I think.”

He said that his concerns about the rules are not as strong as the parents of female students due to the “red card scheme”.

Penrice Academy sent an email out to parents on Friday afternoon explaining that some students protested “due to a social media post yesterday evening”.

The school told parents and carers: “Our students have the right to express their opinions in a calm and safe manner, however a small number of students’ behaviour was unacceptable. A number of parents have already been contacted to collect their children. For the majority of our students, lessons and lunch time will continue as normal. If you have not been contacted, there is no need to collect your child.

“We hope to engage with them to find a solution that works for everyone as soon as possible. The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our priority.”

Penrice Academy has been contacted for comment.