Inquest into death of missing Corrie McKeague to be heard by jury
The RAF gunner vanished after a night out in Suffolk in 2016.
An inquest into the death of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished after a night out in 2016, is due to be heard next month.
Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley ruled that matters of evidence, discussed during legal argument on Thursday, should not be reported until after the inquest so as not to influence the jury.
The full inquest, listed for four weeks, is set to begin on March 7.
Mr McKeague, from Dunfermline Fife was 23 when he vanished in the early hours of September 24 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
Suffolk Police believe the airman climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, with the force ruling out other theories.
Mr McKeague was reported missing at 3.42pm on September 26 by colleagues at RAF Honington and no trace of him has been found.
