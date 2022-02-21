Kidnapper faces more jail time after sentence is referred to Court of Appeal

A kidnapper caught on camera bundling his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured has had his prison sentence referred to the Court of Appeal after the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC, said it appeared to be “unduly lenient”.

Chay Bowskill, 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, was initially jailed for seven-and-a-half years after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

His accomplice, Rocco Sansome, 20, of Birstall, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Chay Bowskill’s sentence has been referred to the Court of Appeal (PA) (PA Media)

Their victim, Angel Lynn, 19, was later found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough, Leicestershire Police said.

Both men will now have their jail terms reviewed.

Mr Chalk said: “The horrendous case of Angel Lynn, who was the victim of sustained abuse by her partner, Chay Bowskill, culminated in her suffering life-changing injuries.

Angel Lynn suffered life changing injuries after being kidnapped by Chay Bowskill (Leicestershire Police/PA) (PA Media)

“I wish to express my sympathies to her family.

“I have referred the sentence of Chay Bowskill, and that of his accomplice Rocco Sansome, to the Court of Appeal as they appear to me to be unduly lenient.

“It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentences.”