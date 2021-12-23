More than 1.4 million people had Covid last week, new figures show
An estimated 1.4 million Britons had Covid-19 in the week ending 16 December, new figures show.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this represents the highest number since similar figures began in the autumn of 2020.
In England, the ONS have said that 1,202,300 people tested positive - which equates to about 1 in 45 people - a substantial increase on the previous week.
The number of positive cases soared across the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber, East Midlands, East of England, London and the South East. The study also found that increases were seen in all age groups, except those in school year 7 to school year 11 group and those aged 70 years and older group.
Meanwhile in Wales, it found that around 1 in 55 people had the virus, with an estimated 54,400 people having tested positive.
A further 37,800 cases emerged in Northern Ireland over the course of last week, which estimates suggests weighs in at about 1 in 50 people.
Scotland also witnessed an increase in cases on the week ending 16 December, with 76,200 people testing positive, which corresponds to around 1 in 70 people.
More to follow...
