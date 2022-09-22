One in six over-80s in England have had Covid autumn booster jab
Around one in 20 of all over-50s have now had the dose.
Around one in six over-80s in England have already received an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.
Some 16.2% of those aged 80 and over – nearly half a million people – are estimated to have had the jab by September 18, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
A similar proportion (16.0%) of 75 to 79-year-olds have also received the booster, along with around one in 15 (6.6%) of people aged 70 to 74.
The booster roll-out began in England on September 5 with doses being given to residents in hundreds of care homes.
Since September 7, people aged 75 and over have been able to book an appointment for a jab, along with frontline health and care workers, and people with a weakened immune system.
This was widened on September 12 to include all those aged 65 and over, plus carers and pregnant women.
Bookings can be done online or over the phone, as long as the person had their last Covid jab at least three months ago.
An autumn booster will eventually be offered to everyone aged 50 and over.
The dose is intended to increase protection against coronavirus ahead of the winter, when infection levels are likely to rise.
Overall, around one in 20 people aged 50 and over in England (5.7%) are estimated to have already received their autumn booster, the UKHSA said.
