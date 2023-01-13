UK Covid-19 infections may have peaked after Christmas wave

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK fell at the start of the month, in fresh evidence the current wave may have peaked – though levels have yet to start dropping in all parts of the country.

There has also been an “encouraging” decrease in the number of patients in hospital with the virus.

A rise in Covid-19 patients in the run-up to Christmas was one of a number of factors mentioned by health chiefs as creating extra pressures on the NHS, along with bed shortages, staff sickness and a surge in flu cases.

Some 2.7 million people in private households in the UK were likely to test positive for coronavirus at the start of this month, down from 3.0 million over Christmas, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Around one in 25 people in England and Scotland are estimated to have had Covid-19 at the new year, along with one in 19 in Wales and one in 14 in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures suggest there are different trends across the country.

Michelle Bowen, ONS head of health surveillance, said that while infections have fallen in England and Wales, “Scotland has seen another week of increases, while the trend in Northern Ireland is uncertain”.

She added: “Cases have decreased across most English regions and age groups; however, infections continue to rise in the over-70s.”

The current wave of coronavirus looks to have peaked at a level below those seen in previous outbreaks.

Infections climbed as high as 4.3 million last winter during the spread of the Omicron variant, but this was topped a few months later during the wave caused by the Omicron BA.2/3 subvariants, when infections reached a record 4.9 million.