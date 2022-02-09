Health minister continued with meeting despite positive Covid-19 test

Gillian Keegan said she should have ‘immediately’ ended the meeting, and described not doing so as a ‘mistake’ and ‘an error of judgment’.

Catherine Wylie
Wednesday 09 February 2022 09:16
Gillian Keegan (UK Parliament/PA)
A health minister has apologised for continuing with a face-to-face meeting despite being told she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Gillian Keegan said she was told her test was positive while meeting three men who had lost their daughters to suicide.

She said she should have “immediately” ended the meeting, and described not doing so as a “mistake” and “an error of judgment”.

The Chichester MP said she had told the men the result of the test but stayed on to hear their stories while taking “further precautions”.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday night, Ms Keegan said: “Earlier today, ahead of a planned visit I took a precutionary (sic) LFD test which gave a positive result. I am now isolating at home and fortunately feel fine.

“When I was told my test was positive I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide.

“I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories.

“I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part.

“I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologise for the mistake I made.”

