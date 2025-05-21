Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man in court after footballer hit by chair at match

Jack MacKenzie was an Aberdeen substitute in the game on Saturday.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 21 May 2025 13:53 BST
Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was treated on the pitch (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was treated on the pitch (Ronnie Esplin/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has appeared in court charged with culpable and reckless conduct after an Aberdeen FC player was hit by a chair on the pitch at a match.

Aberdeen substitute Jack MacKenzie suffered a head injury in the incident at Tannadice Park in Dundee following his club’s defeat to Dundee United on Saturday.

MacKenzie was treated on the pitch and was then taken off in a wheelchair, with the club saying he had suffered a “serious facial injury”.

David Gowans, 31, from Aberdeen, was charged with culpable and reckless conduct when he appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and granted bail.

Fans invaded the pitch after United clinched the fourth spot in the William Hill Premiership and a place in Europe with the 2-1 win at the weekend.

